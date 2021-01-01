Linda Sue Whitley Johnson, 75, of Camilla died Friday, January 1, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.

Graveside funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 5 at Pinecrest Memory Gardens. Rev. Doug Hall will officiate.

Born February 25, 1945 in Camilla, GA, Ms. Johnson was the daughter of the late James Wyatt Whitley and Stella Darley Whitley. She was preceded in death by a son, Lee Warren Johnson, III. Mrs. Johnson was a member of First Baptist Church of Camilla and was a retired insurance agent.

Survivors include one daughter, Debbie Rigsby (Tracy) of Camilla; one son, Josh Johnson (Connie Walsh) of Camilla; two grandchildren, Nolan Rigsby (Ramsey) of Camilla and Emma Lyn Johnson of Thomasville; one great granddaughter, Hadleigh Grace Rigsby.

Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.parkerbramlett.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.