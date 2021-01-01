Linda Sue Whitley Johnson, 75, of Camilla died Friday, January 1, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.
Graveside funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 5 at Pinecrest Memory Gardens. Rev. Doug Hall will officiate.
Born February 25, 1945 in Camilla, GA, Ms. Johnson was the daughter of the late James Wyatt Whitley and Stella Darley Whitley. She was preceded in death by a son, Lee Warren Johnson, III. Mrs. Johnson was a member of First Baptist Church of Camilla and was a retired insurance agent.
Survivors include one daughter, Debbie Rigsby (Tracy) of Camilla; one son, Josh Johnson (Connie Walsh) of Camilla; two grandchildren, Nolan Rigsby (Ramsey) of Camilla and Emma Lyn Johnson of Thomasville; one great granddaughter, Hadleigh Grace Rigsby.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
