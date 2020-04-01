Champaign, IL
Lindey Thompson
Champaign, IL, formerly of Albany, GA.
It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved daughter, sister, niece and friend, Lindey Paige Thompson, 19, on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Lindey is survived by her mother, Mary J. Potter of Albany, Georgia; father, Ralph Thompson of Albany, Georgia; fiance, Damon "DJ" Gordon of Champaign, Illinois; sister, Calen Thompson of Danville, Illinois; brother, Chandler Thompson of Mount Holly, New Jersey; best good dog, Aggle and her cat bosses, Chief and Rocky. Also grieving are numerous aunts, uncles and cousins from her large extended family in Georgia and her wonderful friends - too numerable to list but they know who they are and that they were loved.
Lindey was born in Albany, Georgia and moved with her family to Champaign, Illinois in 2007. She grew to be beautiful young woman and cultivated many long-lasting friendships of which she was deeply devoted. Lindey attended Bement High School where she was elected to be, and proudly served as, the 2018 Homecoming Queen. After graduation, Lindey spent several months with her aunt in Panama and received her first, highly prized, stamp in her passport. Lindey had a wonderful talent for writing and was a poetess. Her talents and beauty, beyond belief, will never be forgotten.
Due to the current coronavirus restrictions, the funeral will be private and the family will hold Celebration of Life services at a later date in Georgia and Illinois.
Morgan Memorial Home, in Savoy, Illinois is handling the arrangements (www.morganmemorialhome.com).
Savoy, IL 61874
(217) 356-5858
