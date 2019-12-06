Lisa Woods
Albany, GA
Lisa Rena Woods
Lisa R. Woods, 59, departed this life on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Willson Hospice House.
Memorial services will be conducted Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1pm at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 214 E. Oglethorpe Blvd where Rev. J. A. Severson serves as pastor.
Family will receive friends at 1501 Cordell Ave.
Martin Luther King Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-4813
To plant a tree in memory of Lisa Woods as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Stay Informed

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.