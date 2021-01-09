Sister Lizzie Pratt, 85, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Her graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Reverend Jerome Jones will officiate. Albritten's Funeral Service of Dawson, GA, is in charge of final arrangements.
Sister Pratt leaves to cherish her memories: two daughters, Dianne Pratt of Dawson, GA, and Doris (Drenon) Everett of Fort Valley, GA; two grandchildren, Drequay Everett of Montgomery, AL, and Drenay Everett of Atlanta, GA; two sisters, Emogene Harris (Carter Davis) of Hempstead, NY, and Willie Ruth Pratt Powell of Trenton, NJ; sister-in-law, Verdell Harvey of Dawson, GA; a god-daughter, Robyn Currington of Bronwood, GA; several close cousins including Hattie Carter and Carrie Jackson; her beloved I Hope Baptist Church Sunday School members, Deacon Curtis Walker, Burnie Anderson, Monica Johnson, Mae Thelma Benton, Grace Gibson, Ethel Williams and Ayden and Dallas Johnson; two special neighbors, Melvin Williams and Gladys Powell, and friend, Minnie Myrick, all of Dawson, GA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and her beloved cats and flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.