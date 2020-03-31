Lloyd F. Dalton, 96, of Worth County, died Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Willson Hospice House.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
A native of Damascus, Mr. Dalton had lived in Worth County since 1957. He farmed and retired from Coats and Clark after 40 years.
Mr. Dalton was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Paul Dalton and eve Marie Payne Dalton, wives, Marjorie Shiver Dalton and Sara Lee Dalton, brother Willard Dalton, sisters, Willie Pearl Short and Nancy Belcher.
Survivors include his sons, Randy Dalton (Janice), Doerun, Terry Wayne Dalton, Worth County, grandchildren, Michael Wayne Dalton, Shannon Dalton, Michael Ford and Penny Ford and great grandchildren Chase Tucker, Gates Ford, Brandi Ford, great great grandchild Braelyn Dalton, sister Matilda Ann Davis, brother, Warren Bailey Dalton (Eleanor).
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Doerun, P O Box 156, Doerun, GA 31744.
