Mr. Lloyd Richmond Saxon, 89, of Albany passed away Wednesday August 7, 2019 at his residence.
His memorial service will be held Saturday 12:00PM at Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church. Rev. Chris Pavlovsky will be officiating. The family will receive friends one before service at Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church.
Born in Arlington, GA, Mr. Saxon lived in Albany most of his life where he was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. He was retired from Georgia Power after 30 years of service. Mr. Saxon was a valued member of the Albany little theater where he was involved in over 40 different plays. He brought great joy to this community in many of his roles especially that of the Scrooge.
He was a longtime member of Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church where he was Head Usher at the Contemporary Church for many years. He loved all of his kids and was a lifelong avid Photographer.
He was preceded in death by his parents Dudley and Nellie Saxon of Arlington, VA.
Survivors include his wife Nancy Martin Saxon; three daughters Kelley Martin Rentfrow and her husband Greg; Tracey Martin; Cari Ann Martin; grandchildren Jason Rentfrow and his wife Stephanie; Patrick Rentfrow and his wife Kristen; Ashley Rentfrow; Hannah Armenta; Joshua Armenta; Great-grandchildren Landrey Rentfrow, Ryan Rentfrow and Emmitt Armenta.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Albany Little Theatre, 514 Pine Ave. Albany, GA 31701 or Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church, 220 Dawson Rd., Albany, GA 31707.
Kimbrell-Stern, Inc.
Albany, GA
229-883-4152
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.