Lois Belle

Lois S. Belle
Lois Strickland Belle, 90, of Albany, GA, died Sunday, May 10, 2020 in Myrtle Beach, SC. Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Crown Hill Cemetery. Visitation will begin 30 minutes prior to the service at 11:00 AM until funeral time, as well as after the service. Rev. Robert Winter will officiate.
Lois graduated from Albany High School in 1947. She and George married June 30, 1948. The couple lived in Albany all their married life.
She was a member of Byne Memorial Baptist Church for over 60 years where she spent many years teaching 6 year olds in Sunday school. She was also active in the adult choir and the Women's Missionary Union. She loved to exercise with her aerobics class.
She worked at First State Bank for over 30 years, retiring as an assistant to the Vice President.
Mrs. Lois is survived by her daughter, Ann Winter (Robert) of Myrtle Beach, SC, 2 grandchildren Johnathan Winter (Alice) of San Francisco, CA and Michael Winter (Danni) of Huntsville, AL, and a great grandchild, McKenzie Winter.
She was preceded in death by 5 sisters and 3 brothers.
Lois loved her Lord, her church, and her family dearly.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Byne Memorial Baptist Church, 2832 Ledo Rd, Albany, GA 31707 or Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601
