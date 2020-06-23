Mrs. Lois Carolyn Rainey, 91, of Putney, passed away at her home on June 22, 2020. Graveside Funeral Services will be held at Floral Memory Gardens on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Dr. Charlie Rouse officiating. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers and proper social distancing will be observed. Mrs. Rainey was born in Berlin, GA on February 17, 1929, to the late Arthur G. Cooper and Vera M. Cooper. Mrs. Rainey was a Senior Regent of the Woman's Auxiliary of the Loyal Order of the Moose and served as a past District Girl Scout Leader. She married the love of her life, the late Roy Clinton Rainey, at the age of 16 having dated for only 1 week. She loved her flowers but most importantly she loved her family and was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. Survivors include her children; Wanda Rainey Ellington (Bill) of Darien, GA, Carol Lynn Rainey Chatman of Albany, Lt.Col. James H. Rainey USAF Ret. (Deborah) of Ocean Springs, MS, and Dennis L. Rainey of Albany; fifteen grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter Virginia Ann Peters. Mrs. Rainey will lie in state on Friday, June 26, 2020, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. at Hall and Hall Funeral Home in order for her family and friends to pay their respects. Hall and Hall Funeral was given the honor to serve the Rainey family.
Service information
9:00AM-5:00PM
324 S Mock Rd.,
Albany, GA 31705
2:00PM
120 Old Pretoria Rd.
Albany, GA 31721
