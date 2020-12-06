Lola Burk Moreland, 90, of Bronwood, Ga. died Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital North. A graveside service will be conducted at Floral Memory Gardens in Albany, Georgia at 11:00 a.m., December 12, 2020. Reverend Debbie Cone will officiate. Social distancing and masks will be respected.
Mrs. Moreland was born in Eldorado, Georgia in 1930 to Sam Burk, Jr. and Belle Bolton Burk. She moved to Albany, Georgia when she married in 1956. In 2017 she moved to an Assisted Living residence in Bronwood, Ga. While in Eldorado, she worked at the Tifton Frozen Foods and for the Tifton Gazette. She graduated with honors from Tift County High School in 1947 and enjoyed working on class reunions through the years.
Mrs. Moreland was preceded in death by her husband James F. Moreland of 51 years, her brother Edwin Virgil Burk and her sister Hazel Burk Johnston.
She was a proud member of Avalon United Methodist Church and the Friendship Sunday School class where she served as circle leader for a number of years and on the Board of Trustees. She was a member of the Southwest Georgia Ambassadors (Georgia Power) where she had participated as both President and Vice President. Before moving into Assisted Living, she volunteered for Palmyra Park Hospital, which merged with Phoebe Putney Hospital, with approximately 32 years of service.
One of her many talents was her ability to sew. Her attention to detail was exemplified in everything she made. She began making clothes at the tender age of 11 for her doll, herself and her sister. There was a time she made square dance dresses to help bring in an income. If she saw it she could make it. She spent many hours making drapes and tablecloths for the church and parsonage. She enjoyed sewing beautiful dresses for her granddaughter. When a niece, daughter or granddaughter had a special event like prom, she wanted to make sure you had something that no one else would have on and she would get busy sewing. Several years ago, the Albany Herald wrote an article about her titled "Lost art of sewing is being revived".
Survivors include a son: Ronald D. Moreland (Elizabeth) of Peachtree Corners, Ga, daughter Elaine M. Hambric (Ricky Sr.) of Leesburg. Grandchildren: Kayla R. Coleman of St. Simons, Ga. , Marshall T. Coleman of Savannah, Ga., Nathaniel J. Moreland and Zachary R. Moreland of Peachtree Corners, Ga. Two step-grandchildren Amanda H. McGuire (Will) of Camilla, Ga. and Rick Hambric, Jr. (Maribel) of Leesburg, Ga.
Great grandchildren: Alexa Sanchez of Warner Robins, Ga., Tucker and Hudson McGuire of Camilla, Ga.
Two nieces: Donna Burk Huiet (Gene) of Conyers, Ga. and Linda Johnston Starke of Blue Ridge, Ga.
Mrs. Moreland's family is forever grateful to her special friend and caregiver Victoria Floyd.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Avalon United Methodist Church, 3018 Gillionville Road, Albany, GA 31721.
Services will be streamed on Mathews Funeral Home Facebook Page
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
