Nashville, GA
Lonie Bell Gilbert
Lonie Bell Gilbert, 87, of Nashville died Monday December 23, 2019 in the Berrien Nursing Center.
She was born June 22, 1932 in Lanier County to the late Leland Jackson Kent and the late Bessie Alene Lancaster Kent. She was a homemaker, a retired machinist with the former Nashville Mills and a member of Flat Creek Church. She was preceded in death by a daughter: Martha Sue Gilbert; and a granddaughter: Samantha Gilbert.
She is survived by three daughters: Edith Ray of Nashville, Betty (Don) McKinnon of Nashville and Donna (John) Cornelius of Nashville; two sons: L. A. (Cathy) Gilbert of Valdosta and Michael (Kathy) Gilbert of Nashville; sister: Barbara Barker of Valdosta; three brothers: Jack Kent of Valdosta, Jim Kent of Valdosta and Bobby Kent of Athens; 11 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday December 27, 2019 at 2 PM in the Chapel of Lovein Funeral Home with the Rev. Mark Swain and Rev. Jimmy Spikes officiating. Interment will follow in Poplar Springs Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday 6-8 PM.
Lovein Funeral Home, Nashville is in charge of arrangements.
