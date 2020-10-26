Lonnie Cabreil Williams

Lonnie Cabreil "Kane" Williams, 43, departed his earthly home to rest in the arms of Jesus on Sat., Oct. 24, 2020, in Albany, GA. Viewing will be Fri., Oct. 30, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. at Martin Luther King Memorial Chapel (1908 MLK, JR., Dr., Albany). Graveside services are 10:00 a.m., Sat., Oct. 31, 2020, in Floral Memory Gardens (120 Old Pretoria Road, Albany). TILLMAN of MADISON (850-973-6677) is serving the Williams family.
Lonnie was family-oriented as evident in his love and devotion to his wife of eight years, Frantasia Allison-Williams and his being father of Tyler and Iris Allison, and Jaelyn and Carly Williams. He is best remembered as one who enjoyed the game of basketball. He was also soft-spoken and loved to joke and laugh.
Lonnie was employed as a forklift operator for WebstaurantStore in Albany.
Cherishing his life with love and fond memories are his wife and children; mother: Bessie Green-Haines; sister: Kevi (Henry, Jr.) Crimbley; and numerous other relatives and loving friends.
