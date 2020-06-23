Evangelist Lorene Watkins Stella of Albany, GA, passed away peacefully at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was 83 years old. Survivors include children Schalor Blackshear of Camden, NJ, Roosevelt Bowman Jr. of Oviedo FL, Tracy Price of Albany, GA, Raynard Watkins of Fredericksburg, VA, and Waltdel Watkins of Albany, GA, 15 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren, and a host of other family members and friends. A public viewing and reflection of her life will take place on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm at Martin Luther King Memorial Chapels. A private Graveside Service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 10:00am at Rocky Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
