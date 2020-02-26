Loretta (Re Re) Ward Daniel, 89, of Americus, formerly of Albany, died Monday, February 24, 2020 at Magnolia Manor.
Her memorial service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Kimbrell-Stern. The Rev. George Howell will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service at Kimbrell-Stern.
Loretta (Re Re) Daniel was born in Pendennis, Kansas, the youngest of four children of William G. Ward, Sr. and LaRue Pate Ward. She graduated from Ft. Smith High School in 1948 and attended Ft. Smith Junior College, Ft. Smith, Arkansas. She moved to Albany from Kansas City, MO in 1953, and worked as a secretary/bookkeeper for many years. She volunteered at Palmyra Medical Center for 25 years. She was a member of First Southern Methodist Church, and loved the Lord, her family, extended family, and many friends. Mrs. Daniel was preceded in death by her husband, George I. Daniel, her parents, one brother, Lt. Col. William G. Ward, Jr., USA (Ret.), two sisters, Betty W. Lowery and Patsy W. Goldsmith, their husbands, B. L. Lowery and Walter Goldsmith.
She is survived by two nephews: Col. Stephen W. Goldsmith, USA, Brig. Gen. William A. Ward, USA; four nieces: Cissy G. DuRant (Gene), Peggy L. Stuckey (Carl), Linda L. Dever (Don), Donna L. Nordell (Tim); also special and lived Daniel nieces, nephews and their spouses.
Those desiring may send memorials to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or to www.cancer.org.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.kimbrellstern.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.