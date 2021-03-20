Lori Bridwell Jackson, 56, of Leesburg, GA passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Willson Hospice House. Graveside funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Doerun City Cemetery. Rev. Chad Ellis will officiate. The family will receive friends Monday, March 22, 2021 at Mathews Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Social distancing and masks are to be respected.
Born in Nurnberg, Germany, Lori was raised in Colquitt Co., GA and graduated from Colquitt Co. High School in 1982. She graduated from Moultrie Technical College with a degree in office management and worked with Cooper Tire and Rubber Co. from 1991 until 2009. She graduated from Darton College in 2010 earning her RN degree and has been with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital on the Mother Baby Floor.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard Lee Bridwell and Mildred Hembree Bridwell and a brother, Steve Bridwell.
Survivors include her husband, Chris Jackson, Leesburg, GA, son, Cory Gilbert, Andalusia, AL, daughter, Kaitlyn Taylor Jackson, Leesburg, GA, sisters, Linda B. Medlock (Bobby), Albany, GA, Connie B. Saunders (Charlie), Alpharetta, GA, Lisa B. Phelps (Alan), Adel, GA, brother, Mark Bridwell (Tina), Berlin, GA.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Lori Bridwell Jackson to Children's
Miracle Network, c/o Phoebe Putney memorial Hospital, 425 W. 3rd Ave Suite 220, Albany, GA, 31701.
