Lossie Massey Tanner Carlton

Mrs. Lossie Massey Tanner Carlton, 102, of Sylvester, peacefully passed away into the arms of Jesus on Friday, July 30, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 2, 2021, in the chapel of Hall and Hall Funeral Home. Rev. Kenneth Thompson will officiate with interment to follow at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery, in Doerun. The family will visit with friends one hour before the funeral beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Born May 23, 1919, in Colquitt County, Mrs. Carlton was the daughter of the late Isom and Rilla Horne Massey. She was a 1938 graduate of Doerun High School where she was a star basketball player and salutatorian of her class. She worked at Coats and Clark for a period of time, but was most proud to be a homemaker as she loved to care for her family. She was a talented musician who loved to play piano, organ, guitar, and also enjoyed crocheting. She was a member of Pine Level Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sons, Mack, Ronnie, Alvin, Glenn Tanner; step-son, Thomas Carlton; and two grandsons, Guy Tanner and Jon Harrah.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Imogene Harrah and Bobby of Oakfield, Jelaine Clark and Jimmy of Terrell County, Terry Tanner and Diane of Worth County, Debra Tharpe of Albany, Marsha Brooks and Michael of Ohio, and Toby Tanner of Albany; daughter's-in-law, Polly Tanner and Velma Tanner; step-children, Wayne Carlton and Jean and Nell Gay; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.

To send flowers to the family of Lossie Massey Carlton, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Service information

Aug 2
Visitation
Monday, August 2, 2021
10:00AM-11:00AM
Hall & Hall Funeral Home
324 S Mock Rd.,
Albany, GA 31705
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 2
Service
Monday, August 2, 2021
11:00AM
Hall & Hall Funeral Home
324 S Mock Rd.,
Albany, GA 31705
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.