...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM
CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with peak heat index values
of 110 to 115 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia, the Florida Panhandle, and the Florida Big Bend.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ this
evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency, call 9 1 1.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of
dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot
temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a DANGEROUS
SITUATION in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of
fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and
check up on relatives and neighbors.
&&
Mrs. Lossie Massey Tanner Carlton, 102, of Sylvester, peacefully passed away into the arms of Jesus on Friday, July 30, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 2, 2021, in the chapel of Hall and Hall Funeral Home. Rev. Kenneth Thompson will officiate with interment to follow at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery, in Doerun. The family will visit with friends one hour before the funeral beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Born May 23, 1919, in Colquitt County, Mrs. Carlton was the daughter of the late Isom and Rilla Horne Massey. She was a 1938 graduate of Doerun High School where she was a star basketball player and salutatorian of her class. She worked at Coats and Clark for a period of time, but was most proud to be a homemaker as she loved to care for her family. She was a talented musician who loved to play piano, organ, guitar, and also enjoyed crocheting. She was a member of Pine Level Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sons, Mack, Ronnie, Alvin, Glenn Tanner; step-son, Thomas Carlton; and two grandsons, Guy Tanner and Jon Harrah.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Imogene Harrah and Bobby of Oakfield, Jelaine Clark and Jimmy of Terrell County, Terry Tanner and Diane of Worth County, Debra Tharpe of Albany, Marsha Brooks and Michael of Ohio, and Toby Tanner of Albany; daughter's-in-law, Polly Tanner and Velma Tanner; step-children, Wayne Carlton and Jean and Nell Gay; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.
To send flowers to the family of Lossie Massey Carlton, please visit Tribute Store.
