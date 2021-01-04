Louise Bonita Andrews, 92, of Albany passed away on December 19, 2020 at Evergreen Assisted Living. A Memorial Service will be conducted on Saturday January 9, 2021, 2:00 pm, at Mathews Funeral Home.
Louise was born July 11, 1928, in Cuthbert, Georgia to the late John and Emma West. She graduated from Cuthbert High School, attended Andrew College, the University of Georgia, and graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University with a degree in education. She retired from the Dougherty County School System.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Graydon Hull Andrews, daughter Mary Louise Cannon and son Jason Andrews. She was also preceded in death by sisters Elise Chambliss, Eulalia McDaniel, Lillian McDonald and brothers John West, Randolph West, Elliot West, and Fred West.
Survivors include brother Franklin West, children Julia Moye (Ron), Charles Andrews (Monica), and Howard Andrews, son-in-law Henry Cannon, grandchildren Jamie Zapata, Kelly Smith, Clint Cannon and Zack Moye, great grandchildren Brandon Cook, Noah Williams, Christopher and Kaitlyn Zapata, Caden and Grayson Smith, Jason and Isaac Cannon, and Archer Moye and a great great grandchild Waylen Cook. She is also survived by her deceased son Jason's widow Heather Ratliff Andrews Land and her children Natalie, Emerson and Hudson.
Special thanks to Evergreen Assisted Living and Phoebe Hospice for their dedicated care of Louise.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make donations to the American Diabetes Association or their favorite charity.
