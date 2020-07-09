Louise Glenn, 90, of Pelham passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00AM at Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home. Born March 2, 1930 in Toronto, Canada she was the daughter of the late Alex Sautel of France and Frieda Wagner Sautel of Switzerland. She was married to John William Glenn on August 19, 1951, who preceded her in death. She was a 1949 graduate of Miami High School and Member of First Baptist Church Pelham. She was a retired kindergarten teacher for 30 years with Pelham City Schools. Over the many years, Louise volunteered her time, love and talents to school, church, civic and community activities. With a zest for life, her kindness and encouragement was an impact on so many lives. Sweet words and a big smile was always there for everyone. She devoted her life to her family and was proud to be a farmer's wife. Her passion was children and she devoted herself to teaching all her little pumpkin seeds. A lady of beauty and many talents, she was an artist, poet, singer, dancer, song writer, athlete, seamstress and a great cook. She loved the Pelham Hornets and was a big fan of the Auburn Tigers. She is survived by her children, Frieda G. Warren and the late Robert Warren of Pelham; Dale G. and Jimmy Ragan of Thomasville; Jerry Glenn of Thomasville; Stuart Glenn of Pelham; Lori Glenn and John Najarian of Naples, Fl; grandchildren, Chad and Missy Warren, Bret and Maggie Ragan, Chelsea and Adam Goins, Emily Glenn, Oliver Glenn, Rebecca and Daniel Buckner; Melanie Glenn, and Sevaan Perrow; 8 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Camille Sautel Marrano and Frank of Elmhurst, IL; brother-in-law, Buck Gore of Albany. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, Mother and Father-in-Law, Opal and Edgar Glenn, sisters-in-law, Betty Gore and Dorothy Ray, brother-in-law, T.J. Ray. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 10:00-11:00AM. A private burial will be at Pinecrest Memory Gardens. The family ask for everyone to dress casually. Memorial contributions can be made to Pelham City Schools for Pelham Kindergarten. Willis-Jamerson-Braswell Funeral Home, Pelham
