Louise Clark Pickelsimer, 73, of Albany, GA passed away on August 15, 2020 at Tift Regional Medical Center. Graveside funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Leesburg Cemetery.
Louise was born on December 5, 1946, to the late Noah and Mary Locklear, in Maxton N.C. She has resided in the Albany area since 1982. She was formerly employed with MacGregor Golf and Woodgrain Millworks. Louise attended Springhill Freewill Baptist Church in Mitchell County. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all lives she touched. She especially loved being granny to her grandkids. She was so full of life and made friends and sometimes enemies everywhere she went because she never missed an opportunity to tell us to do what is right. All of us who loved her dearly will never forget her strength and kindness. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
In addition to her parents Louise was preceded in death by a son James Douglas Clark, six sisters Brenda Locklear, Geneva Milicia, Beulah Locklear, Cleadis Scott, Virginia Clark, and Judy Locklear, three brother Bobby Locklear, Odell Locklear, and James Locklear.
Survivors include her husband James Robert Pickelsimer of Albany, GA, Sandra Bishop (David) of Leesburg, GA, Kimberly Little (Glenn) of Thomasville, GA, Shane Pickelsimer (Casey) of Albany, GA, Robin Adams of Newnan, GA, Todd Pickelsimer (Kayla) of Leesburg, GA, grandchildren Morgan Bishop, Davey Bishop both of Leesburg, GA, Channing Locklear of Cairo, GA, Cheyene Little of Dahlonega, GA, Carolyn Carter of Thomasville, GA, great grandchildren Kayana Locklear, Grace Locklear, Daniel Bishop, Noah Bishop, James Pickelsimer, Kristina Pickelsimer, Kaden Chosewood, three sisters Jeanette Smith of Gibson N.C., Eula Locklear, Edith Locklear both of Laurinburg, N.C., and one brother Dovanell Locklear of Maxton, N.C.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Mathews Funeral Home from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Social distancing will be required.
