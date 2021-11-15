Louise G. McCormackAlbany, GALouise G. McCormack, 94, of Albany, GA died 11/16/2021 in Albany, GA, Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- Jurors to begin second day of deliberations in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial
- Vials labeled 'smallpox' found at vaccine research facility in Pennsylvania, CDC says
- Evacuation orders issued in Colorado as wildfire burns near Rocky Mountain National Park
- ‘New Amsterdam’: Max & Brantley vs. Veronica Ends in a Shocking Vote (RECAP)
Garage
ESTATE/YARD SALE of Joel Foreman @ 508 Hugh Road, off Led…
Garage
Yard/Estate Sale Saturday, November 20th: 208 Springfield…
Most Popular
Articles
- Atlanta school employee placed on leave after child allegedly hit in head with stapler
- Georgia lawmakers pass Republican-backed House redistricting map
- Two inmates recaptured after 5, including 2 murder suspects, break out of county jail in Georgia, officials say
- Number of 'A' hospitals in Georgia declines
- Albany is among the most dangerous US metro areas
- Kristin Taylor Allen
- Big bust: Largest meth seizure in Lee County results in three arrests
- Monroe sweeps basketball scrimmage with Lee County
- Chris Daughtry postpones shows following the sudden death of his daughter
- Assistant Albany City Manager Ken Stock announces resignation
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Collective Soul plays for sold out crowd at Albany Municipal Auditorium
- PHOTOS: Westover boys and girls basketball
- PHOTOS: Albany State University Golden Rams win 2021 SIAC Football Championship
- PHOTOS: Dougherty Schools Tip-Off Classic Basketball
- PHOTOS: Monroe vs. Lee County Basketball
- GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Southwest Georgia -- Nov. 12-14
- PHOTOS: Albany Museum of Art 2021 ChalkFest, Part 1 of 2
- PHOTOS: Lee County football routs Grovetown in first round
- PHOTOS: Albany Museum of Art 2021 ChalkFest, Part 2 of 2
- PHOTOS: Albany State University Veteran Luncheon with the President
Newspaper Ads
-
Miss Daisy said:Its obvious that is what Sharpton and the gaggle of protestors are trying to do. They are not interested in justice, but persecution.They can …
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.