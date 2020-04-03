Sis. Louise Denson Reed, 67, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Her graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Cherry Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Terrell County, Georgia. Reverend David Johnson will officiate.
Sis. Reed leaves to cherish her sweet memories: nine sisters and four brothers; Florine Armour, Carrie (Thomas) Huckaby, Maylen (Freeman) Henry, Mary Ann (Billy) Denson, Rickey (Laverne) Denson, Earnestine Denson (Lenorard) Cook, and Arthur Denson, all of Albany, GA, Vickie (Edgar) Jones and Kathleen Denson, both of Louisville, KY, Earnest (Juanita) Denson, Jr., of Richmond Hill, GA, Princella Stegail of Albany, GA, Eula Mae Denson of Sasser, GA, and Kenneth Denson of Dawson, GA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39842
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.com
