"Tressie" Louise Croft Stripling, a much loved mother, Meme, great grandmother, and sister, received her divine restoration on April 6, 2020. She went running into the arms of Jesus and she is now healed in mind and body. Louise was a devoted member of First Free Will Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school. She was a long-time member of the Christian Labors Sunday School Class.
She worked for J C Penney for over 40 years until she retired. She was the glue of her family, a cook like no other, and a champion for her family. She loved with her whole heart and had a laugh that was contagious.She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kenneth Stripling, her father, James C. Croft, her mother Vera, and two sisters, Frances, and Laverne.
She is survived by her son Tim (Lois) of Albany, Mark (Debbie) of North Little Rock, AR, five grandchildren Lynsey Riggs (Jacob), of Royal Oak, MI, Joshua (Rebekah), of Birmingham, AL, Andrew (Erika), of North Little Rock, AR, Matthew (Stephanie), of North Little Rock, AR, and Lauren Stripling of Albany. She has three great grandchildren, Caroline and Meredith Riggs, of Royal Oak, MI and Grayson Stripling, of North Little Rock, AR. She is survived by her brother, Greg (Karen), of Barney, GA and a brother in law Don (Barbara) Stripling of Moultrie, GA. She also has a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will miss her dearly.
She leaves behind a wonderful team of caregivers at Pruitt Health of Albany, who turned into family.
Those wishing to make donations in her memory should send them to First Free Will Baptist Church, 420 N. Westover Blvd, Albany, GA 31707.
