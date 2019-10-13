Louise Stull
Albany, GA
Louise D. Stull
Mrs. Louise D. Stull, 90, of Albany, peacefully passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 15, at Morningside United Methodist Church with Rev. Anna Miller officiating. Following the service, Mrs. Stull will be laid to rest next to her beloved Husband, Donald W. Stull, Sr., at Floral Memory Gardens.
Born December 12, 1928, in Poulan, GA, Mrs. Stull was the daughter of the late, Alex and Lela Hutchinson Boss. She was a loving Homemaker who cared well for her family and was a wonderful cook. She loved her Lord and family more than anything and was a faithful member of Morningside United Methodist Church for many years.
Survivors include her children, Michael T. Stull of Albany, Donald and Karen Stull of Albany, Jennie and Rick Etheredge of Commerce, Robert and Leatha Stull of Lawrenceville and Brian and Tracy Stull of Dacula; sister, Maryann Simmons of Orlando, FL; 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Monday evening at Hall and Hall Funeral Home from 6 until 8 p.m.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.hallandhallfh.com.
Hall and Hall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
