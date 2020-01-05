Albany, GA
Lovic John Marbury
Lovic John Marbury, 46, of Albany, GA, died January 2, 2020. Memorial services will be held Monday at 3:00 PM at the First United Methodist Church of Albany. Rev. Thad Haygood will officiate. A private family interment will be held at a later date.
Lovic was a native of Albany and was born on October 23, 1973. He graduated from Deerfield School and attended The University of Georgia where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order. Lovic was employed with Plantation Supply and was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Albany.
Survivors include his wife, LouAnn Hinman Marbury, a son, Waylon Robert Marbury and his parents, John T. and Carol Reeves Marbury all of Albany, a sister, Leslie Catherine Marbury and her husband Tommy Harrold of Kigali, Rwanda, a nephew, John Harrold and a niece, Skye Harrold, other survivors include, Tabatha Hale and her children, Elsa Barber, Townes Barber and and Lovic's unborn child.
The family will receive friends following the service at the Shackleford House.
Those desiring may make contributions to First United Methodist Church of Albany, 307 Flint Ave, Albany, GA 31701. https://firstmethodistalbany.com/give-online/
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
