Loyce Tosky, 84, of Albany, GA, died May 6, 2020 at her residence. Graveside services will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Charles Jones will officiate. Friends are welcome to attend the services and social distancing will be required.
Ms. Tosky was born in Glencoe, KY on January 9, 1936 to George and Lulu Reed Waller. She enjoyed making an inviting home for those she loved. She was Baptist by faith. Loyce, affectionately known as LT, was a beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Sister, who spent most of her life in Albany, GA. She was an avid fisherman who treasured her time on the Flint River fishing with her sons and sister. She traveled extensively with her husband, Bill, scouring the states for auctions and estate sales. She had an enormous love for her family and lived life to the fullest. She had an infectious sense of humor and quiet strength as the matriarch of her family. Loyce played the piano as a hobby and for many years, accompanied her church music services. She treasured gospel music and her favorite hymn was "Wings of a Dove" by Ferlin Husky. True to form, Loyce was also an Elvis fan.
Loyce had a passion for helping others, especially the deaf. Loyce's eldest daughter was born deaf and therefore, she had a passion for helping those so afflicted. In 1970, Loyce lobbied members of the Tennessee Senate and House, to pass a bill funding a school for the deaf on the Baptist Union College campus in West Tennessee. She was instrumental in getting legislation passed and the school became a reality. Loyce Waller Tosky loved many, was loved by many and will be greatly missed by her earthly family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Bernard Waller.
Survivors include her husband, William J. "Bill" Stubbs, Jr., Albany, GA, and her children, Kathy Barfield, Leesburg, GA, Kenneth Tosky and wife Jennifer, Okatie, SC, Christopher J. Tosky and wife Dawn, Okatie, SC, Steven W. Tosky and wife Cristina, Leesburg, GA, Billy Stubbs, Chicago, IL, brother, George "Buck" Waller, Ohio, twin sister, Joyce Alley and husband Jim, GA, grandchildren, Danielle R. Seagle, Bluffton, SC, Austin S. Tosky, Beaufort, SC, Gabrielle E. Tosky, Ridgeland, SC, Elizabeth Ashley Tosky, Lauren N. Tosky, Steven A. Tosky all of Leesburg, GA, Isabel L. Bergmann, Atlanta, GA, Coulter W. P. Bergmann, Bluffton, SC, and great grandchildren, Camden S. Seagle, Bluffton, SC and Alexsandra E. Tosky, Beaufort, SC, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
