Lucette Rose Strickland, 85, of Columbus, GA, passed away on January 25, 2021 at her daughters' residence in Albany, GA. In lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorials to the American Cancer Society or a charity of their choice. The immediate family members will hold a small private memorial service honoring her beautiful life.
Lucette was born April 29, 1935, in Marly, France, to the late Germain and Louise Glanois. She met her future husband Sgt. Major Thomas W Strickland, Sr. while he was stationed in France in 1955. They welcomed their first two children (Eddie and Rose Marie) in France, then moved to the United States and welcomed their 3rd child, Thomas "Tommy" Strickland, Jr.
In addition to her parents, and husband of 25 years, Lucette was also preceded in death by a son Thomas "Tommy" Strickland, Jr., and a grandson Eddie T Strickland, Jr. Survivors include her daughter Rose Marie Branam, Albany. GA, son Eddie Thomas Strickland (Angelina) of Seale, AL, grandchildren Serena Jenkins of Atlanta, Sean Strickland (Jamie) of Bleeker, AL, and Jeremy Strickland of Bleeker, AL, great grandchildren Caleb Strickland and Jack Strickland, a brother Gaby Glanois of France, nephew Bob Strickland (Lori) of El Dorado Hills. CA, neice, Debora Wrench of Garner, North Carolina, and many other neices and nephews in France and the United States.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
