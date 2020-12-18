Mrs. Lucille Bryan Daniels, 91, of Leesburg, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, December 18, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home of Leesburg. The funeral service will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Chris Pollock officiating. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Andersonville National Cemetery on Wednesday. Social distancing will be respected and the use of a mask will be required. The service can be viewed live on Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Born September 21, 1929, in Colquitt, GA, Mrs. Daniels was the daughter of the late Edger and Essie Bryan. She was a proud military wife who loved and supported her husband of 74 years, John Henry Daniels (POW), in all his service to God and our country. She was a charter member of Faith Temple of Albany that later became First Assembly of God and was currently a member of Freedom Church where her grandson-in-law and granddaughter pastor. In her earlier years she served as a secretary within the church and worked in bookkeeping for several years. She enjoyed shopping, traveling, and camping, but most of all loved God and adored her family. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Daniels was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Henry Daniels that passed away on January 7, 2020 and several siblings.
Survivors include her children, Janice Faye Daniels Boyer of Leesburg and Gail Williams and her husband Gary of Albany; 4 grandchildren, Rusty Lane and Wendy, Chris Boyer, Andrea Pollock and Chris, and Natalie Sivo; 6 great-grandchildren, Amber, Kristen and J.D., Lauren, Breanna, Jalynn, and Madison; great-great-granddaughter on the way, Ella James; her sister, Jeanette Miller of Albany; several nieces and nephews.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.josephwjones.com.
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home of Leesburg was given the honor to serve the Daniels family.
