Albany, GA
Lucinda Hill (Barber)
Lucinda (Cindy) B. Hill, the daughter of the late Doretha James Ford and Clinton Barber, was born in Albany, Georgia on February 22, 1940. Mom transitioned from labor to reward on Monday, April 6, 2020, in Albany, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. George Hill, her parents, and her brother, Mr. Frank Ford.
Lucinda enjoy being a caregiver for various families in the Albany area, she worked as well in Environmental Services and as a Cafeteria-Attendant for the Dougherty County School System. As an Entrepreneur, she performed her most accomplished work as a gifted Seamstress. She enjoyed fishing as often as possible in earlier years.
She will be remembered for the loving kindness that she showed towards others. Always readily available with words of wisdom and encouragement. Lucinda Loved her family very deeply and cherished her friendships. Mom was a rare and Special Jewel and will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish precious memories of her Spirit are: Her devoted daughters, Georgine (Ralph) Petty, Vanessa H. Jinks, Vickey (Jeff) Thomas; Grandchildren, Watanisia Jinks, Jasmine (Anthony) Scott and Ralph Jhakira Petty Jr.; Great-grandchildren, J'Shawn Jinks, Jaylen Jinks, Ivey Rose Scott and Imina Gabrielle Scott; Loving siblings, Joseph (Vera) Johnson, Aretha F. Hill, Mattie Barber, Joyce M. Mallory, Willie James Ford, Gloria Barber, Mary Jane Herra and Bernice James; a host of nieces, nephews, as well as other relatives and friends.
In view of the National Health Crisis, the family has decided to forgo a formal service. Instead, please reflect on how Mom impacted your lives individually. Always remembering her Beautiful Smile and Loving Spirit.
Expressions of gratitude:
First We, the family of Lucinda B. Hill would like to extend humble expressions of gratitude to our family and friends for the words of comfort, prayers, calls and other expressions of kindness extended to us during Mom's extended illness and our time of bereavement.
We would also like to Thank Elliott Funeral Home for their Care and Professionalism during this time.
Elliott Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
