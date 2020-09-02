Lucy Ellen Wisehart Hyman of Albany, GA., died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Lee County Health and Rehabilitation. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at First Free Will Baptist Church. Rev. Billy D. Hanna and Rev. Donnie Burke will officiate. Interment will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at First Free Will Baptist.
To view full obituary, sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.