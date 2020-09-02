Lucy Ellen Wisehart Hyman of Albany, GA., died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Lee County Health and Rehabilitation. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at First Free Will Baptist Church. Rev. Billy D. Hanna and Rev. Donnie Burke will officiate. Interment will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at First Free Will Baptist.

