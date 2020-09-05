Lucy Ellen Wisehart Hyman of Albany, GA., died Wednesday September 2, 2020 at Lee County Health and Rehabilitation. Funeral services was held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at First Free Will Baptist Church. Rev. Billy D. Hanna and Rev. Donnie Burke will officiate. Interment will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Lucy Ellen Wisehart was born in the small town of Myrtle, in Southwest Missouri. Her parents were William Henry and Ora Wisehart. She graduated from Couch Hugh School in Couch, Missouri. She then attended Free Will Baptist Bible College in Nashville, Tennessee earning a Bachelor of Arts degree. Then she attended the University of Texas Pan American and received a B.A. in business administration. She also obtained a Doctorate in religious education from Andersonville Theological Seminary.
She dedicated her life to missionary service and served 7 years in Cuba with Free Will Baptist Missions. Later she and her late husband, Rev. Felix Lima served as missionaries to Hispanics in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas with the American Missionary Fellowship.
During this time she also taught business in the high school at McAllen, Texas. Her experiences at teaching also include teaching music and Spanish in a private Episcopal elementary school in Edinburg, Texas, teaching Spanish at the University of Texas Pan American, business and Spanish at Free Will Baptist Bible College, and Spanish at two middle schools in Albany, Georgia.
While living in McAllen, Texas she and her family helped start the First Free Will Baptist Church there where she served as pianist, then organist and choir director for more than nine years.
Her first daughter Marilyn Lima was born in Cuba and her second one, Magdalene Lima was born in McAllen, Texas.
She accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her Savior at an early age and has tried to serve him faithfully all her life. At the time of her death she was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church in Albany, Georgia where she served for several years as one of the organists and also co taught the Christian Laborers Sunday School class with her husband Dr. Irvin Hyman.
Having learned Spanish in Cuba and studying it at universities, she became the managing editor for the Spanish Department at Randall House Publication and served in that capacity for eighteen years.
After her husband's death, God was so good to give her a wonderful companion, Rev. Dr. Irvin Hyman, who had also lost his wife in death. In 1986 Lucy and Dr. Hyman were married at the First Free Will Baptist Church in McAllen, Texas, pastor Rev. Larry Powell performed the ceremony. They have lived in Albany, Georgia since that time. Through the years she has enjoyed working with him as a pastor's wife and also singing in many evangelistic services which he conducted. Their organization was called the "H Team" as they worked together in services for the Lord, preaching and singing. During this time she also recorded an album of favorite gospel hymns, in English and Spanish.
She has done a lot of translation from English to Spanish and enjoyed working with Dr. Michael Guido, translating his sermons and devotionals into Spanish.
Preceding her death are her parents, four sisters and her husband, Rev. Felix Lima. Survivors include her loving husband, Dr. Irvin Hyman, of Albany, Georgia, daughters Marilyn Lima of Nashville, Tennessee and Magdalene Lima-Fiallos and husband Gene of Portland, Oregon, two step-grandsons, Gene and Edgar Fiallos, two sisters Lavern Clark and husband Boyd of Thayer, Missouri, and Dr. Mary R. Wisehart of Nashville, Tennessee, several nieces and nephews, brother-in-law Howard Hyman and wife Betty, and sister-in-law Mable Hyman all of Florence South Carolina.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mrs. Hyman to First Free Will Baptist Church, 420 N. Westover Blvd, Albany, GA 31707 or International Missions of Free Will Baptists, P.O. Box 5002 Antioch, TN, 37011-5002.
