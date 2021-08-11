Lucy Juneile Jackson Rhodes, 82, of Newton died Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Mitchell County Hospital in Camilla, GA after a years long battle with Alzheimers.
Private family graveside funeral services will be held at Travelers Rest Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. James Sanders will officiate. A celebration of life service for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Juneile Rhodes was born July 7, 1939 in Albany, GA as the only child of Marcus Jackson and Paunee Joiner Jackson of Camilla, GA. She was preceded in death by both of her parents as well as her husband of 56 years James Robert "Jimmy" Rhodes Jr of Newton, GA.
Mrs Rhodes was a graduate of Mitchell County High School and in 1960 graduated from Piedmont Nursing School in Atlanta, GA. She became a board certified Registered Nurse January 3, 1961. After graduation she worked several years at Piedmont Hospital where she was lauded as a "very capable" neurosurgical scrub nurse by the neurosurgeons. She loved the operating room and being part of the action in the ER. After getting married in 1965 and later moving back home to southwest Georgia she worked as a school nurse from 1967 to 1971. Soon after her stint as a school nurse, Mrs Rhodes found her true calling in life and focused her nursing training and caregiving talents on the people of Baker County as she began a long career of service in Public Health. People from all over Baker County and the surrounding areas remember "Nurse Rhodes". She personally administered thousands of immunizations, cared for the physically and mentally ill, and went above and beyond to ensure that every citizen of Baker County got the best health care possible regardless of their means. When Baker County was cut off by the flood of 1994, she treated people from a tent as others from the community worked to protect the building from the critically flooded Flint River. She was particularly passionate about efforts to prevent teen pregnancy, and was equally driven to make sure each young mother or family got the best care for their children and achieved 100 percent immunization rates over the last decade of her career. She had many achievements and helped save and influence many lives, but her greatest professional accomplishment was the instrumental role she played in lobbying the Robert Woodruff Foundation to provide multiple rounds of funding to build and expand the Baker County Health Center that is operating today. "Nurse Rhodes" retired from a long and distinguished career in Public Health in 2001 after 30 years of service to the community.
Juneile Rhodes always made it a point to look her best in every situation, even while working in a flood zone, and has been remembered for impeccable attire, gold jewelry, and her signature red lipstick which she wore daily even up to the day of her departure from this world. She was a true Southern Lady and is remembered for her kindness, heart, and generosity. She was loved and treasured by all with whom she came in contact. She was a faithful member of the Newton Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, James Robert "Bob" Rhodes III (Kris) of Thomasville; and two grandchildren, Emma Sophia and Juliet Rosa Rhodes.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimers Association https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/other_ways_to_give or another local charity of your choice.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.parkerbramlett.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.