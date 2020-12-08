Lucy Page Power, 79, of Albany, GA passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Willson Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, December 11, 2020, at 3:00 pm at Mathews Funeral Home. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate. Interment will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Lucy was born September 7, 1941, in Cuthbert, GA, to the late Emory and Winifred Barefield. She had resided in Albany for nearly all of her life. Lucy had been employed with Bellsouth for over twenty-seven years and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. Lucy was also a member of Ladies of Nasah and served several times as Past Worthy Matron order of Eastern Star Crepe Myrtle chapter 163. She was a volunteer for many community projects, a teacher, and a fierce lover of life. She loved to cook, always had a smile on her face, and love to give. Lucy was a member of Sherwood Baptist Church where she loved to learn about the Lord.
Lucy Barefield married Ray Power on December 5, 1956, and they were married for 64 years celebrating their 64th anniversary this past Saturday. Lucy and Ray enjoyed traveling the world and visited 21 countries and all 50 states. They also had a farm in Lee Co. where they enjoyed raising livestock, they loved animals. When you saw one, you saw the other, always inseparable.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a son Lynn Power and a daughter Angela Power VanHouten.
Survivors include her husband Ray Power of Albany, GA, son Charles Power of Leesburg, GA, grandchildren Malinda Lynn (Travis) of Mitchell County, Courtney Brooks (David) of Albany, GA, Paige (Rick) Lawrence of Stone Mountain, GA, Wade Power of Guymon, OK, David VanHouten of Hebron, KY, Melisa Smith (Michael) of Ft. Eustis, VA, great-grandchildren Archer Smith, Autumn Smith, Ariel Brooks, Livi Brooks, Mary-Jane Wheeler, and Hardy Lynn.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM Friday before the funeral service at Mathew Funeral Home.
