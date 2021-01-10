On Sunday, January 10, 2021, Mr. Luther S. Emerson, Sr, of Lee County, passed away peacefully at the age of 77 at Lee County Health and Rehab.
Graveside services will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery, Sylvester, Georgia, Thursday January 14th at 11:00 AM. The Rev. Todd Brooks is officiating the service
Luther was born in 1943 to Dezzie Roberts Emerson and William Rossie Emerson in Decatur, AL. He graduated in 1961 from Worth County High School. Upon graduation, Luther enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he proudly served four years in active duty. In his younger years, he was heavily involved in community service and work in the church. He was a Reserve Policeman, member of the Rescue Squad, and a member of the Civil Defense. After an exemplary 36 years of Federal Service, the majority spent at the Marine Corp Logistics Base in Albany, Luther retired in 1998. After retirement, Luther fulfilled a lifelong dream of owning a billiard room. He was a phenomenal pool player. Luther was also a talented musician and enjoyed playing the guitar and harmonica. Luther was soft spoken, but firm, and treated everyone with respect. He was a fine man - kind, hardworking, quick witted, and a proud veteran. Most of all, he was a warm, loving, proud and affectionate father.
Luther is survived by his son, Steve Emerson (Becky) of Lee County, his daughter, Stacey Griffin (Hank) of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and his stepson Tony Rodeghier of Thomasville. He is also survived by his granddaughters, Heather Pines (Conley), Katlyn Aultman (Mark), and Georgia Griffin; great grandchildren, Cole Thompson and Emerson Pines, and his sisters Nada Whittington (Royce) and Sadie Collins.
In addition to his parents, Luther was preceded in death by his wife Carol Emerson, his sister Gaynelle Hopwood, and his brother James Emerson.
Please sign our online guest registry at www.banksfh.com.
Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester is in charge of arrangements.
