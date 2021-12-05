Lynn Chandler Lane, 58, of Albany, Ga., passed away on December 5, 2021, after an extended stay at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Matthews Funeral Home on Gillionville Road. Rev. Chuck Knight will officiate.
Lynn was born in Blakely, GA on July 1, 1963, to the late Fryson Benjamin Chandler Sr. and Frances Garrett Chandler. She graduated from Early County High School in 1981. She attended Andrew College in Cuthbert, GA, where she was a member of Zeta Delta Pi sorority. She later attended Darton College in Albany, earning a degree in cardiovascular technology. Lynn was a cardiovascular technologist at Phoebe Putney Hospital and for Dr. Robert Glover. She also worked at Gillespie Printers Co. in Albany.
Lynn loved her family, including her pets, fiercely, and she was most proud of her children and their accomplishments. Her distinctive voice and boisterous laugh could be recognized by all and heard from a mile away. She lived her life seeking joy in even the smallest moments. She never knew a stranger, and was always willing to lend a hand and give a smile to someone in need.
Lynn is survived by her husband Ed, of 32 years; two children, Rachel Frances Lane (Eduardo) of Gainesville, GA, and Chandler Edwin Lane of Albany; two sisters, Mary Lee C. Gordon (Mac) of Fort Gaines, GA, and Carol Chandler Free of Chattanooga, TN; one brother, Fryson Benjamin Chandler Jr. (Lucy) of Fort Gaines, GA; her father-in-law, Dr. Kelvin Lane of Albany, GA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Mathews Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.