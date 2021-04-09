Lynn Reynolds Weston of Albany died peacefully at her home on April 7, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. A private family service will be held at a later time.
Sissy, as she was affectionately known by family and friends, never met a stranger. She loved her family, friends, and pets with her whole heart. She had an amazing memory and always had a funny story or song to share. She survived five different types of cancers; but the lung cancer she did not. She fought hard through this disease with a positive attitude and always a smile on her face. She will be greatly missed.
Lynn was born August 9, 1954 in Albany. She attended Dougherty County schools and graduated from Dougherty High School in 1972. She went to Cosmetology school and became a hairdresser. She worked at The Top of the Towers Salon for many years and then became co-owner of The Hair Company until she retired.
Lynn was preceded in death by her father Vernon Reynolds, mother Patsy Charles, uncle Paul Geiger, and nephew Wesley Reynolds.
She is survived by her son Kevin Hester of Macon, Ga, brother Glenn (Debbie) Reynolds, sister Charlene Charles, uncle Mark Croy, niece Kiley Reynolds, nephew Todd Reynolds all of Albany, nephew Matt Stockton of Augusta, GA, niece Karen (Scott) Kemp of Bogart, Ga, and best friend Alan Carter of Albany.
Those desiring to, please make donations to Phoebe Hospice 320 Foundation Lane Albany, GA 31707
