Newton, GA
Lynn Wyile Roach, Sr.
Lynn Wyile Roach, Sr., 81, of Newton died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Mitchell County Hospital in Camilla.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 28 at Travelers Rest Free Will Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery. Rev. David Wolfe will officiate.
Born September 10, 1938 in Baker County, Mr. Roach was the son of the late William Joseph Roach and Vessie Pearl Cook Roach. He was a construction superintendent for 30 years and was also known for growing the best watermelons. Pop never met a stranger and was loved by all. He loved the Lord and was a member of Travelers Rest Free Will Baptist Church. Mr. Roach was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Becky Butler Watson and a grandson, David Wayne Butler.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Alice Henderson Roach of Newton; five daughters, Marsha Butler (Wayne) of Newton, Tammy Parker (Warren) of Newton, Jeanne Harrell (Marty) of Quincy, FL, Sandy Glore (Steve) of Eatonton, Sherry Powell (Robert) of Columbia, SC; one son, Wiley Roach, Jr. of Newton; foster son, Glen Thorpe; his siblings, Velle Roach, William Roach (Della), Collie Roach, Lorene Carter (Melvin), Glen Davis (Frankie), George Roach (Joyce), Dorothy Hudson (Bob), Patricia Roach Day, Autry Lee Roach, David Corbett; 23 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 6 - 8 p.m. Friday, December 27 at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home in Camilla.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.parkerbramlett.com.
Lynn Wyile Roach, Sr., 81, of Newton died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Mitchell County Hospital in Camilla.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 28 at Travelers Rest Free Will Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery. Rev. David Wolfe will officiate.
Born September 10, 1938 in Baker County, Mr. Roach was the son of the late William Joseph Roach and Vessie Pearl Cook Roach. He was a construction superintendent for 30 years and was also known for growing the best watermelons. Pop never met a stranger and was loved by all. He loved the Lord and was a member of Travelers Rest Free Will Baptist Church. Mr. Roach was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Becky Butler Watson and a grandson, David Wayne Butler.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Alice Henderson Roach of Newton; five daughters, Marsha Butler (Wayne) of Newton, Tammy Parker (Warren) of Newton, Jeanne Harrell (Marty) of Quincy, FL, Sandy Glore (Steve) of Eatonton, Sherry Powell (Robert) of Columbia, SC; one son, Wiley Roach, Jr. of Newton; foster son, Glen Thorpe; his siblings, Velle Roach, William Roach (Della), Collie Roach, Lorene Carter (Melvin), Glen Davis (Frankie), George Roach (Joyce), Dorothy Hudson (Bob), Patricia Roach Day, Autry Lee Roach, David Corbett; 23 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 6 - 8 p.m. Friday, December 27 at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home in Camilla.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.parkerbramlett.com.
To send flowers to the family of Lynn Roach, Sr., please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.