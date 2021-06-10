Lynn W. Cook, 78, of Albany, GA, died June 11, 2021 at his residence. Funeral services will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Norman Denney will officiate. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery with military honors.
Lynn was born one of eleven children on August 29, 1942 to Lawrence and Twila Cook in Middle Branch, NE. He graduated from Orchard High School and joined the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. After his discharge, Lynn married Barbara Ann Kierce and moved to Albany, GA in 1968 and attended Albany Junior College.
He was employed by Albany Communications for thirty-nine years and retired in 2007. Lynn was Baptist by faith and enjoyed working in his yard, he loved animals, tinkering with electronics and bird watching. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Ann Kierce Cook in 1997, his siblings, Larry Cook, Russell Cook, Danny Cook, Bruce Cook and Rosemary Mason, his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Velma Braswell and James Kierce, his brothers-in-law, Travis Kierce and Steve Kierce.
Survivors include his daughters, Terri (Mike) Rouse of Lee County, GA and Misty (Jason) Mathis of Albany, GA, his grandchildren, Austin Michael (Brooklyn) Rouse of Leesburg, GA, Hunter Dawson Mathis and Madison Ann Mathis both of Albany, GA, his great-grandchildren, Lennon Rouse, Rainey Gause and Gannon Gause all of Leesburg, GA, his siblings, Harley (Janet) Cook of Hollywood, MD, Lyle (Joyce) Cook of Coleridge, NE, Dale (Connie) Cook of Cavour, SD and Bonnie (Butch) Jacqua of Sioux City, IA and his sisters-in-law, Sandi Kierce and Carolyn Kierce and Linda (Norman) Denney all of Albany, GA.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at Mathews Funeral Home on Monday.
Those desiring may make memorials to the Albany Humane Society, 1705 Oakridge Dr., Albany, GA, 31721 or to Phoebe Hospice, 320 Foundation drive, Albany, GA, 31707.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
