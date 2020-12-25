Mr. M.C. Jordan, Jr., 66, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Phoebe North in Albany, GA, with his wife and daughters by his side. His graveside service was held on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Reverend David Hamm will officiate. Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of final arrangements.

Precious memories of Mr. Jordan will forever be shared with his wife Mary A. Jordan; his seven children: Monteshia (Brad) S. Jordan-Marcus, Shandeidra D. Jordan, Michael T. Jordan, Sheneeka J. Jordan, LeFevere J. Jordan, Derrick J. Smith, and Anthony (Brenda) Jordan; his seven grandchildren: Takerian, Takandris, Trevante, Khaleb, Jalynecia, Justyce, and Shi'Derrick; his six sisters; Lottie (Robert) Stewart, Mary Holloway, Martha (Ernest) Clyde, Daphne Robinson, Carolyn (Eric) Patterson , and Kattie (Elijah) Yarbrough; his four brothers: Retired MSgt. Joseph (Louise) Walker, Curtis Jordan, Otis Jordan and Kenneth (Melissa) Jordan; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Service information

Dec 27
Graveside Service
Sunday, December 27, 2020
1:00PM
Cedar Hill Cemetery
500 Stonewall St
Dawson, GA 39842
