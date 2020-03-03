Mabel Hollomon Rainey, 97, of Albany, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Funeral service will be at 1 PM on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the graveside at Crown Hill Cemetery. Steve Eidson will officiate. The family will receive friends after the service.
Mrs. Rainey was born in Doerun, and had lived in Albany most of her life. She was a Charter Member of Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church. Mrs. Rainey retired from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles F. Rainey, Sr., 2 sons, Charles F. Rainey, Jr. and Tommy Rainey, a daughter, Ann Griffeth, 2 grandsons, Clint Rainey and Ron Griffeth, and 9 of her 11 siblings.
Mrs. Rainey is survived by a daughter: Cindy Rainey Guillebeau (Watson), Albany; a son: Donnie Rainey (Laurie), Athens; a brother: Harold "Buddy" Hollomon (Hazel), Americus; son in law: Ronnie Griffeth, Franklin, TN; daughter in law: Mary Rainey, Tifton; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; loving and caring friends: Janet Bowen, Mary Jean Wojcik, Martha Glen "Duster" Riley Burnett, and Martha Moore; and Ruger, her great grand dog with whom she shared her lunch with each day.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Megan's House, C/O Easter Seals, 1906 Palmyra Rd., Albany, GA 31701.
Kimbrell-Stern, Inc. P O Box 92 Albany, GA 31702 (229)883-4152 (229)883-4156 (fax) ksfd@bellsouth.net www.kimbrellstern.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.