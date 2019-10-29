Mrs. Mabel E. Thompson, 86, of Oakfield, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, October 26, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 1, 2019, in the chapel of Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home. Rev. Jamie Baggett will officiate with interment following in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Sylvester.
Born May 22, 1933, in Peebles, OH, Mrs. Thompson was the daughter of the late John and Nora Burns. She was a loving and caring homemaker who loved The Lord and her family. She was member of The Vine Church in Leesburg and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her husband, Lowell Thompson; children, Charlotte Vance (David) of Leesburg, Bonnie McCoy Chesapeake, OH and Glen Dale Short (Debbie) of Chesapeake, OH; brothers, Floyd, Russell, Jerry, Marvin, Roger and Larry; sisters, Violet, Wanda, Sharon and Ruth; 13 grandchildren; numerus great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Thompson was preceded in death by her sons, Arbard, Gary, and William; and several siblings.
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Leesburg, GA 31763
(229) 814-1415
www.josephwjonesfh.com
