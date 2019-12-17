Mabery Franklin Carter of Albany, GA., died Sunday December 15, 2019 at Willson Hospice House. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 2: 00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Roy Cook will officiate. Interment will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Born on December 19, 1928, in four days he would been ninety one. He was the son of Roy and Effie Carter of Thomasville. Mr. Carter graduated from Thomasville High School. He then went on to serve in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was employed with Flowers Baking Company in Thomasville for several years, before moving to Albany where he worked and retired from Firestone Tire and Rubber. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting and being with family. He was an ordained deacon and taught Sunday school for many years. He loved to take mission trips and was a member of Gillionville Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Nolen Carter, a sister Geneva Cannon and a son in law, Bill Fleming.
Survivors include his wife of nearly sixty six years, Florence Evelyn Owen Carter, a son, Gary Carter (Mary), a daughter, Connie Fleming, four grandchildren, Michael Fleming (Bailey), Stacie Huddleston (Terry), Kimberly Beckwith and Sonya Phillips (Jon) and eleven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friend one hour prior to the service at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make donations in memory of Mr. Carter to Missions at Gillionville Baptist Church, 4614 Gillionville Road, Albany, GA 31721.
