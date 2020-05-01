Albany, GA



Mable Diana Brown



Ms Mable Diana Brown, 68, departed this life on April 29, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, Albany, GA.



Mable was born and raised in Morgan, GA but later resided in Albany, GA. Mable was preceded in death by her parents, the late Nathan and Ella Mae Brown. She leaves to mourn seven brothers, six sisters and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mable was a member of Sherwood Baptist Church in Albany, GA.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 and a memorial service will be held at a later date.



COLLINS FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.



Edison, GA 39846



(229) 835-2422



