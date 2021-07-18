Mack Paul Hays, Jr., 80, of Lester, died Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Willson Hospice House in Albany.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Born July 17, 1941 in Mitchell County, Mr. Hays was the son of the late Paul Hays and Elva West Hays. He was a farmer and a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Kathy Burnett Hays of Lester; two daughters, Kathleen Hays Cox (Joey) of Lester and Jennifer Hays Good (Steve) of Lester; five grandchildren, T. J. Tucker (Chelsea), Matt Tucker, Mitch Good, MarLeigh Good, Logan Cox (Ashley); two great grandchildren, Xander Cox and Zoey Cox; one brother, Ted Hays (Elaine) of Lake Hartwell; one brother-in-law, Lee Burnett of Albany; and his long time work and farm companion, Walter Lee Anderson.
The family will receive friends at their residence, 8555 Gravel Hill Rd, Doerun, GA 31744.
Memorials may be made to Mitchell County 4-H, P. O. Box 73, Camilla, GA 31730 or Willson Hospice House, 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA 31707.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
