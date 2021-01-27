Mack Ridley, Jr., 82, passed away on January 14, 2021, after developing complications from COVID-19.
Mack was born September 9, 1938 to Mack, Sr. and Bernice Ridley in Albany, GA. After graduating from Monroe High School, he enlisted in the United States Navy in 1955.
Mack met Julia Mae (Shine) while in grade school, later they went on to marry in 1956. From this marriage they had four children, Vicki, Debra, Michael and Mark. Mack was a dedicated husband, an awesome role model and strong advocate for his children.
Mack Ridley, Jr. had a remarkable career of service to the United States Navy (USN) and United States Marines Corps. He served over 31 years on active duty, ascending to the rank of Master Chief. During his naval career he enjoyed multiple assignments on various ships, most notably aboard the USS Repose (Hospital Ship) during the Vietnam War. He also had several unique assignments that the family enjoyed in areas like San Diego, CA, Adak, AK and Yokosuka, Japan. Upon retirement from the USN he served as a civilian Commissary Store Officer at Moffett Field. Mack also served one year as a Deputy Sheriff, with the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office and spent over 10 years as the Commissary Officer at Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany, GA. Mack enjoyed bowling, sports, and traveling. As the Patriarch of the family, he served as a pillar of strength. He was known for his devotion to family, absolutely adored his wife, Julia and would always be that family member that would offer support to other family members in need. He always exhibited a great sense of humor, knowing exactly how to make everyone feel comfortable. He was a leader in every area of his life and a hero to many.
Retired Master Chief Mack Ridley, Jr. is preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Louise and Ruby Lee.
He is survived by his wife, Julia; four children, Vicki (Greg) Villalobos, Debra (Vincent) Nelms, Michael Ridley and Mark (Sharon) Ridley; cousin, Nick Louketis, Jr.; grandchildren, Danielle, Andre, Michelle, Janelle, Gregory, Brandon, Brittany, Shasta, Johnny, Marcus, Jianna and a host of great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.