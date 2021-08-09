Madeline H. Douglas

Madeline H. Douglass, 94, of Albany, GA passed from this life Sunday Aug 8, 2021, at the home of her beloved Daughter Sadie, to return to the Lord's home where she looked forward to reuniting with her heavenly family.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday Aug 12, 2021 at Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at Kimbrell-Stern beginning at 10:00 AM.
Madeline was Born to Sadie and Hurley D. Harrell, in Dothan AL and grew up among 9 wonderful siblings. Madeline was pre-deceased by her Brothers Russell, Bill and James, her sister Nayo, and sons Troyce, Troy and Tracey and their father.
Madeline is survived by Sisters, Peggy, Frankie, Kaye and Nina, and Brother Bobby; her Son, Doug and Daughters, Sadie, Sarah, Libby, Barbara and Janie. Grandson Joe (Winborne) and Great Grandson Tristan (Wehrlin). She is additionally survived by numerous Grandchildren and Great Grand Children.
Madeline moved to Albany, GA in the early 1950's, and spent numerous years as a planner in the engineering department with Aero Commander. She later spent years working at Gayfer's / Dillard's, lending her sense of style and class to the ladies of Albany.
Madeline was rarely at rest. She loved tending to her garden and canning its yield. She walked the malls at a pace of those who were decades younger. To unwind, she loved to dress-up and square-dance the night away.
A woman of great faith, Madeline worshipped at First Baptist Church, where she was involved in numerous activities and will be fondly remembered. She also spent time volunteering to mentor young students with their studies.
The respected "matriarch" of the family, Madeline loved no other time better than when scores of family and friends from throughout the country would convene around her dining table, during the holidays, to get a taste of her cherished recipes, swap stories and sing Karaoke. Those times will live on forever for those she loved.
