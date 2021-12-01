...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TO
9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense
fog.
* WHERE...The Florida Panhandle, southeast Alabama, and portions
of southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST until 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/
FRIDAY...
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
&&
Madge Mobley Wilson, 94, of Parrott, GA, formerly of Moultrie, GA, died Monday, November 29, 2021 at Willson Hospice House. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church of Albany, GA. Rev. James Bullion will officiate; interment will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Wilson was born in Moultrie on February 16, 1927 to the late George and Dora (Lewis) Mobley and graduated from Moultrie High School. She married the late Keith Wilson, Sr. in June, 1947 in Moultrie. They moved to Atlanta while Mr. Wilson attended Georgia Tech and then to Chattanooga, TN where they raised their family. She and her husband moved back to Moultrie in the early 1980s where they owned and operated M&K Textiles, Inc. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Moultrie and the Moultrie Garden Club, and she enjoyed her family, gardening, painting china, and cross-stitching. Due to failing health, Mrs. Wilson moved to Parrott last year to live with her son, Alan.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Judith Zapach.
Survivors include children, Keith, Jr. (Jae) of Chattanooga, TN, Alan (Al) of Parrott, GA, Jeffrey of Albany, and Lawrence (Patti) of Bel Air, MD; son-in-law, Daniel (June) Zapach of Richmond, VA; grandchildren, Rebecca and Ashley Zapach, Kathryn (Joshua) Stickles, Arien McAllister, Asher Looper, Amanda Murphy (William), Brandon Seely (Whitney), Christopher (Meghan), Michael, and Abigail Wilson; five great grandchildren; and sisters, Ellen Hughes of Ft. Walton Beach, FL and Claire Lewis of Moultrie.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Mathews Funeral Home and from 9:30 am until 10:00 am at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church.
