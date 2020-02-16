Ponte Vedra Beach, Fl.
Madge Watson Phillips
Madge Watson Phillips, 97, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the home of her daughter Susan in Jacksonville, FL. She was born on July 7, 1922, in Webster County, GA, to her parents, James and Minna (Harry) Watson. She was one of thirteen children and family was always important to her. She married James Stuart and they had three children, James Ronald, Judith Deane, and Susan Leigh. Albany, GA, was her home for most of her life. Mrs. Phillips is preceded in death by her parents, her former husband James Stuart, of Albany, GA, her son James Ronald Stuart of Albany, GA, and by twelve siblings. She is survived by her daughters Judith Stuart Visco (Phillip) of Green Cove Springs, FL, and Susan Stuart of Jacksonville, FL; her grandson Titus Stuart of Albany, GA; and her granddaughter Ryan Visco Fierst (Lane) of Tallahassee, FL, and nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 16, at 11:00 AM, at Ponte Vedra Valley Funeral Home and internment will follow. Mrs. Phillips's nephew Rev. Kenneth Watson will be officiating.
JAX-PONTE VEDRA VALLEY FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.
Ponte Vedra Beach,
FL 32082
(904) 285-1130
To plant a tree in memory of Madge Phillips as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.