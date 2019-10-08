Albany, GA
Maj. Robert Douglas Cadwell (USAF Ret.)
Maj. Robert Douglas Cadwell (USAF Ret.), 86, of Albany died Friday October 4, 2019 at his residence.
A graveside funeral service will be held Thursday Oct 10, 2019 2:00PM at Andersonville National Cemetery with full military honors. Rev. Steve Hurley will be officiating.
Born in Lakewood, OH, Maj. Cadwell retired from the USAF serving from 1952-1972. He was a member of the S.W. GA Exchange Club and a member of First United Methodist Church in Leesburg. Maj. Cadwell loved to play Golf.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Barbara Jane Cadwell; a brother Don Cadwell; two sisters Virginia Walker and Kathy Stevens.
Survivors include his wife Earleen Long Cadwell; two daughters Julie Reycroft and her husband Dave; Adrienne Sajecki and her husband Robert; two sisters Lynn Maples and Connie Basini; two grandchildren.
Kimbrell-Stern, Inc.
Albany, GA
229-883-4152

