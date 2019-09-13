Malachi Russell, 12, of Lee County received his eternal inheritance kept in Heaven through Jesus Christ Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
His celebration of life will be Saturday 3 PM at Sherwood Baptist Church with a private interment to follow. Dr. Michael Catt will officiate.
A lifelong native of this area, Malachi was a seventh grade student at Sherwood Christian Academy and a member of Sherwood Baptist Church. He was a shark tooth hunter, loved soccer, fishing, singing and was an incredible brother and son.
Survivors include his parents Roger and Kim Russell, brothers, Cameron, Elim, Nati, grandparents, Gloria Harper, Sonny James, Richard and Gloria Russell and a host of other family members.
The family will receive friends Saturday 1 to 2:30 PM in the Atrium at Sherwood Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers please help us find a cure for childhood cancer by donating to: Polo in the Pines at www.polointhepines.org or Polo in the Pines, 5174 McGinnis Ferry Rd #110, Alpharetta, GA 30005.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
www.mathewsfuneralhome.com
