Mamie Ellender Vaughn

Cordele, GA
Mamie E. Vaughn
Mrs. Mamie Ellender Sullivan Vaughn, 94 of Cordele, died on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at her daughter's residence. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Banks Funeral Home Chapel. A private family interment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. The Rev. Danny Kimbrel and Rev. Tom Stewart will officiate. Mrs. Vaughn, who leaves behind a legacy of Christian faith, devotion to family, and strong work ethic, was born Feb. 27, 1925, to the late James H. Sullivan and Nellie Evelyn Shirah Sullivan. She was raised in Colquitt County, where she married the late John Olin Vaughn on July 3, 1939, and was a sharecropper's wife for more than 20 years until they moved to Albany in 1957. She began working at the now-closed Viking Distilleries in Albany as a bottling line strip stamp operator. She worked there for 15 years and was described by her supervisor as "dedicated" to her job. Mrs. Vaughn has been following Christ since she was 30 years old and was a member of Sunnyside Baptist Church, where she helped with Awana, was active in the Seniors Program, sang in the Seniors Choir and participated in the Seniors Quilting Project. She enjoyed reading, traveling, shopping with her friend Betty Hall, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her spouse of almost 36 years, her parents, and her siblings James Sullivan, Ruth Ellen Sullivan Wilson, John L. Sullivan, and Rozell Sullivan Ivey. Survivors include her children: Ronald Vaughn (Mary), Lamar Vaughn (Sherry), Judy Vaughn Davis (the late Hurley Davis), Jeanette Vaughn Rogers (the late Tommy Rogers), Johnny Vaughn (Ruth), Shirley Vaughn Gauvin (Dennis), and David Vaughn (Becky); and 21 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1:00 PM until the service hour at Banks Funeral Home.
Service information
Feb 27
Visitation
Thursday, February 27, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Banks Funeral Home
PO Box 550 210 N. Main Street
Sylvester, GA 31791
Feb 27
Funeral Service
Thursday, February 27, 2020
2:00PM
Banks Funeral Home
PO Box 550 210 N. Main Street
Sylvester, GA 31791
