Mrs. Mamie Dell Rabon Woodard, at her home in Smithville, with family by her side, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Jerusalem Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Smithville, GA. Reverend Frank Monts will deliver the eulogy, and interment will follow at Green Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Smithville.
Left to cherish precious memories of Mrs. Woodard: her devoted children, Belinda Woodard of Americus, GA, Sheila Woodard of Smithville, GA, and Will Woodard III of Atlanta, GA; beloved sisters and brothers, Alice Clark of Fort Gaines, GA, Minnie (Robert) Brown of Atlanta, GA, Bettye (Gordy) Rabon of Atlanta, GA, Tommy (Precious) Rabon of Albany, GA, Doug Harvey of Brownwood, GA, and Shirley (Uylesses) Harvey of Dawson, GA; one aunt, Bennie (James) Jones of Albany, GA; seven grandchildren, Eddie Black, Jr., Laporica Cutts Youngblood, Kentrolis Woodard, Cheynne Woodard, Larry Woodard, Jr., LaDatra Woodard, and Neveah Woodard; twelve great-grandchildren, Promise Walters, Harmoney Walters, Nicholas David Youngblood, Raegan Woodard, Madilyn Woodard, Dallas Woodard, Erin Black, Eric Black, Jr., Omari Woodard, Logan Woodard, Ethan Black, and Kylie Pickett; and a host of loving nieces and nephews, whom she loved very much.
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39840
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.com
